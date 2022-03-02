Advertisement

Two workers fall from building under construction in Waco

Two construction workers suffered injuries Wednesday morning when they fell 35 feet after a...
Two construction workers suffered injuries Wednesday morning when they fell 35 feet after a “partial collapse” at a building under construction.(Ke'Sha Lopez for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two construction workers suffered injuries Wednesday morning when they fell 35 feet after a “partial collapse” at a building under construction at S. University Parks and Dutton Avenue.

The workers were reportedly in a scaffold basket when they fell, officials said.

They were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Yamil Bachiller Villarin, 18
Ellison High student arrested after taking weapon to campus
Brittney and Matt Hejl, of Abbott, officially adopted their son, Andriy, 16, in late January.
Central Texas couple living in fear as adoptive son remains stuck at Ukrainian orphanage
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., right, scream...
Boebert outburst on Afghanistan jolts State of the Union
Amanda Buckner
Crawford High alum looks back on 2001 encounter with Putin during Russian leader’s visit to Central Texas

Latest News

Dustin Johnson, 44,
Falls County man arrested for prostitution of a minor in Bell County
The driver and passenger were flown by Medical Helicopter to CHI St. Joseph Health Regional...
Teen suspect in deadly pursuit near Snook identified
The male in this sketch is a person of interest regarding the Homicide that occurred on...
Killeen detectives ask public to identify person of interest in December homicide
An order prohibiting outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of Bell County will begin at 6...
Bell County burn ban to begin in effect March 5
Kenneth Paul Kirk, 67
Milam County man sentenced to 2 years in jail, pay 150,000 in reinstitution