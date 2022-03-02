Two workers fall from building under construction in Waco
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two construction workers suffered injuries Wednesday morning when they fell 35 feet after a “partial collapse” at a building under construction at S. University Parks and Dutton Avenue.
The workers were reportedly in a scaffold basket when they fell, officials said.
They were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.
No further information is available.
