Two workers fall from building under construction in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two construction workers suffered injuries Wednesday morning when they fell 35 feet after a “partial collapse” at a building under construction at S. University Parks and Dutton Avenue.

The workers were reportedly in a scaffold basket when they fell, officials said.

They were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest.

No further information is available.

