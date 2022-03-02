Advertisement

Waco student showcases Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his project and gets a perfect grade

By Julie Hays
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local third grader wrapped up Black History Month by showcasing civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his project at school in which students were asked to choose any historical figure who had had a major impact on the world.

Major Brown, 9, a third grader at Robinson Elementary, said he choose Dr. King for the Living Museum Project at Robinson Elementary because he considers him a hero.

“I chose Martin Luther King, Jr. because he’s one of our black leaders and I’m half black and he made such a big impact on the world,” Brown said.

As part of the project, Major had to research the life of Dr. King and put his findings on a trifold board.

Students had to memorize facts about their historical figure, dress the part of their chosen person and answer questions.

Major’s project focused on MLK’s background, including his early life, adult life, and accomplishments. Major also wrote about the leader’s qualities and character traits, as well as his legacy and impact.

“He was Time Magazine’s Man of the Year,” Brown said when talking about things he learned.

Major first practiced presenting his project to peers and then gave his final presentation in front of parents at an open house last week.

Teacher Debra Matus was so impressed by Major’s work, she gave him a perfect grade of 100.

“He did an amazing job. He was very interested in the subject, and he did all his research by himself,” Matus said. “I was very impressed.”

Major said he hopes people around the world celebrate the legacy of Dr. King year round, and not just the month of February.

“He was one of the greatest black leaders and without him segregation would have gone on even longer,” Brown said.

This was the fourth year Robinson Elementary has had the Living Museum Project.

