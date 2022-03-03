Advertisement

11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus

FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.(mokee81 via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet and Madelynn Fellet
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KKCO/Gray News) - An 11-year-old Colorado student died Thursday morning after she tripped and fell under the wheels of a moving school bus, police said.

According to the Town of Parachute Police Department, the girl tripped as she was running to catch her school bus. When she fell, the bus ran over her.

First responders were immediately called, and the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.

Copyright 2022 KKCO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pich Roth, owner of Snowflake Donuts in Marlin, Texas.
Central Texas community rallies around burglarized donut shop
Ambulance generic
Waco student hit by car when walking home Thursday afternoon
ARCHIVE PHOTO: Police in Waco respond to the deadly shooting outside Heads Up Barber Shop at...
Waco barbershop owner will face no charges after deadly shooting
Shooting at Warehouse Bar in Waco.
Man killed during shooting outside Waco bar
Two construction workers suffered injuries Wednesday morning when they fell 35 feet after a...
Construction workers in Waco fell due to support beams ‘popping out’

Latest News

A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
More than 1,000 homes are affected by the evacuation orders and the Florida Department of...
More than 1,000 homes evacuated as wildfire spreads in the Florida Panhandle
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft suspends sales in Russia
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
Former Baylor Bear Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges