Aryan Brotherhood Gang Member Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The Texas Department of Public Safety has added a member of the Aryan Brotherhood gang to the Texas Most Wanted Fugitives List

David Daniel Boone, 47, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/ household member and a parole violation.

Boone has been wanted since October 2020 when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation.

In February 2021, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for Boone’s arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation.

In 2004, he was sentenced to nine months in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. In 2005, he was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to two years in a TDCJ prison.

In 2008, Boone was convicted of possession with intent to deliver and sentenced to 40 years in a TDCJ prison.

He was released on parole in 2014.

Boone is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 215 pounds and has tattoos on his chest, back, both arms, both wrists and his fingers.

Boone also has ties to Hood County.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest.

