Bell County burn ban to begin in effect March 5

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - An order prohibiting outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of Bell County will begin at 6 a.m. March 5 as issued by Bell County Judge David Blackburn.

“We have been in regular conversations with the Bell County Fire Marshall,” Judge Blackburn said. “At this time, we have determined that the current dry conditions have created a public safety hazard that can only be made worse by outdoor burning.”

The order will be in effect until 6:00 a.m. March 12 but can be extended by order of the Bell County Commissioners Court.

The discussion of the Burn Ban will be an agenda item during Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting.

Violation of the Burn Ban is a Class C Misdemeanor and punishable by a fine up to $500.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.