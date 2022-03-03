Advertisement

Bell County burn ban to begin in effect March 5

An order prohibiting outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of Bell County will begin at 6...
An order prohibiting outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of Bell County will begin at 6 a.m. March 5(MGN)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - An order prohibiting outdoor burning in unincorporated areas of Bell County will begin at 6 a.m. March 5 as issued by Bell County Judge David Blackburn.

“We have been in regular conversations with the Bell County Fire Marshall,” Judge Blackburn said. “At this time, we have determined that the current dry conditions have created a public safety hazard that can only be made worse by outdoor burning.”

The order will be in effect until 6:00 a.m. March 12 but can be extended by order of the Bell County Commissioners Court.

The discussion of the Burn Ban will be an agenda item during Monday’s Commissioners Court meeting.

Violation of the Burn Ban is a Class C Misdemeanor and punishable by a fine up to $500.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pich Roth, owner of Snowflake Donuts in Marlin, Texas.
Central Texas community rallies around burglarized donut shop
Ambulance generic
Waco student hit by car when walking home Thursday afternoon
ARCHIVE PHOTO: Police in Waco respond to the deadly shooting outside Heads Up Barber Shop at...
Waco barbershop owner will face no charges after deadly shooting
Shooting at Warehouse Bar in Waco.
Man killed during shooting outside Waco bar
Two construction workers suffered injuries Wednesday morning when they fell 35 feet after a...
Construction workers in Waco fell due to support beams ‘popping out’

Latest News

Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
Former Baylor Bear Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
Killeen police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 3am Saturday near...
One dead, another hospitalized in early morning shooting in Killeen
Shooting at Warehouse Bar in Waco.
Man killed during shooting outside Waco bar
FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
Two years after the COVID pandemic began and Baylor Scott & White hospitals are still looking...
Aramark, Baylor Scott & White looking for custodians & kitchen workers