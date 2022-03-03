Beloved WW2 aviator from Waco dies days before her 100th birthday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Deanie Bishop Parrish, 99, passed away in her home in Waco on February 24, 2022, just a day shy of her 100th birthday.

Deanie “met every challenge of her century-long life with spunk, determination, persistence, humor, kindness, integrity, steadfast faith and a sparkle that lit up the room,” her obituary states.

Marie Odean Bishop - nicknamed Odie - was born on February 25, 1922, in a boxcar just off the main tracks in Defuniak Springs, Florida, to Jacob Ambus Bishop and Anna Ellen Bell.

Odie reportedly never missed a day of school and graduated in 1939 as the valedictorian at Avon Park High School in the town of Avon Park, Florida.

During World War 2, the United States designated Avon Park as home to one of the hundreds of primary schools set up across America for young men to learn to fly.

Deanie met the instructors as they cashed their checks at the bank where she was working at the time. Convinced she was just as smart, if not smarter than the young cadets, she found an instructor and began taking lessons.

During the war, Deanie packed up and headed for Houston, where she found a job in a bank while continuing to fly. After earning enough money to buy a third share in an airplane, she began flying with the Civil Air Patrol, patrolling the coast for downed aircraft and submarines, her obituary states.

In 1943, she heard about the WWII Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASP) training program, and on her 21st birthday, she applied. She was granted an interview, boarded a train to Fort Worth, Texas, passed all tests, including an Army physical, and was accepted into the WASP Class, 44-W-4.

She then paid her way to Sweetwater, Texas, and from November 1943 to May 1944, she trained to fly “the Army Way.” Following graduation, she was sent to Greenville, Mississippi, to fly as an engineering test pilot. After a brief check out with a twin-engine aircraft, she was assigned to transition to fly the B-26 twin-engine bomber at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida.

After completing the training, the Army kept her at Tyndall as an air-to-air tow target pilot to train B-24 gunners for combat. One B-24 pilot, Bill Parrish, who had just returned from evading capture after being shot down over Yugoslavia became the “love of her life.”

He nicknamed Odean “Deanie,” a name she cherished the rest of her life.

The WASP disbanded on December 20, 1944 and Deanie and her older sister moved to Langley, Virginia, where she challenged the U.S. Air Force to hire her as the first civilian chief aircraft dispatcher. They did, and in June 1946, Deanie and Bill were married. Months later, she followed him to the Panama Canal Zone.

For the next 20 years, Deanie was a proud Air Force wife. Their first daughter, Nancy Allyson, was born at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado. Their youngest daughter, Barby Anna, was born near Tachikawa Air Base at Tokyo General Hospital.

Later in life, Deanie decided to do what she couldn’t do when she finished high school. Four years later, she graduated summa cum laude from the University of Houston.

Bill retired from his second career in the real estate business in 1981, and the couple moved to Waco, Texas, to be near their grandchildren. Deanie began volunteering for Historic Waco and the Waco Welcome Corps.

When she wasn’t spending time with her grandchildren, which was her favorite thing, she and Bill cruised the country in their motor home on mission trips. In 1992, Deanie wrote “We Got the Stuff, the Right Stuff,” the only WASP rap song, for the 50th Anniversary of the WASP. Unfortunately, her Bill passed away in 1993.

With the encouragement of her daughter, Nancy, Deanie agreed to volunteer as the Assistant Director of Wings Across America, a project created to educate and inspire generations with the history of the pioneering WASP. Deanie and Nancy began a 24-year journey of interviewing and sharing the inspirational stories of more than 100 WASPs. In 2003, they co-founded the National WASP WWII Museum in Sweetwater, Texas.

Deanie became an inspirational speaker as she continued to share stories about the WASP and helped lobby for the Texas WASP to be inducted into the Texas Aviation Hall of Fame. In 2007, Deanie and Nancy created a traveling FlyGirls exhibit for the Women’s Memorial in Washington, D.C. Deanie also began a campaign to lobby Congress to award the WASP the Congressional Gold Medal. At the official ceremony in 2010, Deanie proudly represented all WASP as the featured speaker at the ceremony where key U.S. Senators and the House Speaker presented the WASP with this well-deserved medal.

“From learning to fly when women didn’t do that, to flying military aircraft to support WWII, to fighting for the Congressional Gold Medal that recognized the women who made such an impact, Deanie Bishop Parrish lived a blessed life that proved with God, nothing was impossible. She would ask you to carry on that torch for her,” her obituary states.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.