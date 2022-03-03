Killeen detectives ask public to identify person of interest in December homicide

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a homicide case.

A sketch of the man is a person of interest in a homicide that offered on Cardinal Avenue on December 21, 2021.

The victim Amos Jeremiah Goff, 23, died at the scene.

“The vehicle sought is described as a dark in color four-door sedan with obvious driver’s side damage,” said Alex Gearhart Assistant Chief of Police in December.

Detectives would like to speak to him and believe he may have information that will lead to an arrest.

If anyone has any information, contact Detective Lozano at (254) 501-7822 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477).

