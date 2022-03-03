Advertisement

Killeen detectives ask public to identify person of interest in December homicide

The male in this sketch is a person of interest regarding the Homicide that occurred on...
The male in this sketch is a person of interest regarding the Homicide that occurred on Cardinal Avenue on December 21, 2021.(Killeen Police Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM CST
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is asking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a homicide case.

A sketch of the man is a person of interest in a homicide that offered on Cardinal Avenue on December 21, 2021.

The victim Amos Jeremiah Goff, 23, died at the scene.

“The vehicle sought is described as a dark in color four-door sedan with obvious driver’s side damage,” said Alex Gearhart Assistant Chief of Police in December.

Detectives would like to speak to him and believe he may have information that will lead to an arrest.

If anyone has any information, contact Detective Lozano at (254) 501-7822 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at (254) 526-TIPS (8477).

