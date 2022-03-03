Advertisement

Milam County man sentenced to 2 years in jail, pay 150,000 in reinstitution

Kenneth Paul Kirk, 67
Kenneth Paul Kirk, 67
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Kenneth Paul Kirk, 67, has been sentenced to two years in confinement and ordered to pay $150,000 in reinstitution to multiple victims.

Kirk, of Cameron, pled guilty on September 9, 2021 to Forgery of Financial Instrument in Judge John W. Youngblood’s 20th Judicial District Court.

Judge Youngblood the provision that Kirk will be eligible for Shock Probation after 180 days in State Jail.

