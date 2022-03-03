Multiple fire departments respond to house fire near Chilton

CHILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Multiple fire departments responded to a house fully engulfed in flames on County Road 415 near Chilton early Thursday morning.

Chilton, Golinda, Marlin, Rosebud and Lott Fire Departments were on the scene.

One person made it out of the home with no injuries and he will be staying in a hotel in Marlin in the meantime, officials said.

Officials believe a fireplace may have been the cause, but will further investigate.

