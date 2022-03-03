Advertisement

Our Warming Trend Continues with Some Rain Chances This Weekend

We’ll start comfortably cool with temperatures in the mid 40’s for the morning commute. Partly cloudy skies stay with us all day, but we’ll still make it into
By Elliot Wilson
Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
We’ll start comfortably cool with temperatures in the mid 40′s for the morning commute. Partly cloudy skies stay with us all day, but we’ll still make it into the mid 70′s again going through the afternoon. More clouds will be seen after today as our next disturbance starts making its approach, but we’ll still stay warm in the mid 70′s. Rain chances gradually increase going through the weekend with a few spotty showers on Saturday and more scattered rain on Sunday.

The cold front moves through Sunday night going into Monday morning, and this is where storm chances will be at the best. A couple of strong storms can’t be ruled out, but the overall severe threat looks pretty low. After the front moves out we’ll be stuck around 60° for highs on Monday, with our coolest day next week being on Tuesday in the mid 50′s for highs.

