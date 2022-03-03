Advertisement

Ukrainian studying in Texas talks current attacks on her home country

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A 16-year- old Ukrainian girl is taking her junior year of high school in Gainesville to experience life as an American.

What she didn’t expect was her home country to be invaded by Russia during her time as an exchange student across the world.

Tania Shevchenko started her year at Gainesville High School in August, she’s in search of “The American Dream,” but last week, her nightmare began.

Tania said watching Russia invade her home from half a world away has been hard, but she’s holding out hope, for her country and her family.

“No matter where you are, we are united and we will handle it and we will win and everything is going to be at peace,” Tania said.

Tania’s family is on the other side of the world, fighting for their lives.

She said she tries to talk to them every chance she gets.

“Are you okay like we use right now when you are asking it means I love you, so just checking how they are doing if everything is alright,” Tania said.

Tania said she has family in several parts of Ukraine, and so far they haven’t left.

Tania’s brother is of age to fight for his country and is currently seeking shelter in Kiev, the capital of Ukraine.

“You know when she saw some of those images and videos I mean she was like how any of us would be I mean she was like I went to that place on vacation and they bombed it so it’s hard to imagine places like that your memories, wonderful memories of that place have been changed forever,” Host family for Tania Marlene Phillips said.

Tania said the support she has received from her host family, school, and community has been uplifting.

“It’s wonderful, it really helps, I feel at home but here,” Tania said.

Tania’s student exchange program ends in June, but for now, she’s not sure of her plans to return.

“Tania is a great example of what I know Ukrainians are because she is just so strong” Phillips said.

Tania’s strength shined when talking about Ukraine.

“(Speaking Ukrainian) and what does that mean? Glory to Ukraine, Glory to heroes.” Tania

Her host family is wearing ribbons in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and said they are constantly watching for updates, and praying for the Ukrainians still there.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Daniel Boone,47, has been added to the Texas' 10 Most Wanted
Aryan Brotherhood Gang Member Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List
Two construction workers suffered injuries Wednesday morning when they fell 35 feet after a...
Construction workers in Waco fell due to support beams ‘popping out’
Brittney and Matt Hejl, of Abbott, officially adopted their son, Andriy, 16, in late January.
Central Texas couple living in fear as adoptive son remains stuck at Ukrainian orphanage
File Graphic
Temple man shot in Thursday shooting, police looking for suspects
Ambulance generic
Waco student hit by car when walking home Thursday afternoon

Latest News

Newk's Eatery
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.4.22
Grid Legends
Hardwired Review: Grid Legends franchise carving its own path in racing genre
Waco working on plan to ease homelessness in area
Waco working on plan to ease homelessness in area
ARCHIVE PHOTO: Police in Waco respond to the deadly shooting outside Heads Up Barber Shop at...
Waco barbershop owner will face no charges after deadly shooting
RRC 3.4.22
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.4.22