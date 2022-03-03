Advertisement

War in Ukraine pushes mortgage rates lower

US ambassador to UN says Russia is preparing to use banned weapons. (Source: CNN, POOL, UNTV, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, RUSSIA 24, et. al.)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:51 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The war in Ukraine is helping push mortgage rates lower – at least for now.

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.76% in the week ending March 3, 2022.

It’s the second week in a row that rates have fallen, after weeks of increase.

The rates dropped as a result of receding U.S. Treasury yields, as investors moved to the safety of bonds due to Russia invading Ukraine.

Freddie Mac says rates will likely increase again in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Daniel Boone,47, has been added to the Texas' 10 Most Wanted
Aryan Brotherhood Gang Member Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List
Two construction workers suffered injuries Wednesday morning when they fell 35 feet after a...
Construction workers in Waco fell due to support beams ‘popping out’
Brittney and Matt Hejl, of Abbott, officially adopted their son, Andriy, 16, in late January.
Central Texas couple living in fear as adoptive son remains stuck at Ukrainian orphanage
File Graphic
Temple man shot in Thursday shooting, police looking for suspects
Ambulance generic
Waco student hit by car when walking home Thursday afternoon

Latest News

A Colorado family's plan to adopt three sisters from Ukraine has been put on hold.
Adoption process stalled for Colorado family hoping to provide new home to three Ukrainian girls
Newk's Eatery
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.4.22
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Attack on Ukrainian nuclear plant triggers worldwide alarm
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks about their bill to...
White House disavows Graham’s call for Putin assassination
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russia to punish ‘fake’ war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter