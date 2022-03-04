Advertisement

Missing Tennessee teen found safe, suspect in custody

Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff and WVLT Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A missing teenager out of Lenoir City, Tennessee, has been found safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

An Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Alexis Smiley Friday morning, WVLT reported. It was canceled later after it was reported Alexis had been found.

Alexis was reported missing after she her off home in Lenoir City around on Thursday with 22-year-old William Tyler Nicholson, according to TBI.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office reported Nicholson has been taken into custody. He was wanted by the sheriff’s office on Aggravated Kidnapping charges.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Daniel Boone,47, has been added to the Texas' 10 Most Wanted
Aryan Brotherhood Gang Member Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List
Brittney and Matt Hejl, of Abbott, officially adopted their son, Andriy, 16, in late January.
Central Texas couple living in fear as adoptive son remains stuck at Ukrainian orphanage
Two construction workers suffered injuries Wednesday morning when they fell 35 feet after a...
Two workers fall from building under construction in Waco
Dustin Johnson, 44,
Falls County man arrested for prostitution of a minor in Bell County
File Graphic
Temple man shot in Thursday shooting, police looking for suspects

Latest News

NATO secretary-general: No troops to Ukraine
New federal COVID-19 strategy aims to make school and business shutdowns a thing of the past
New federal COVID-19 strategy aims to make school and business shutdowns a thing of the past
New federal COVID-19 strategy aims to make school and business shutdowns a thing of the past
New federal COVID-19 strategy aims to make school and business shutdowns a thing of the past
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said NATO will not be moving into Ukraine amid the war...
NATO rules out policing no-fly zone over war-hit Ukraine
The way we work changed after nearly nine million Americans quit their job at the end of 2021....
'The Great Resignation' launches new labor era