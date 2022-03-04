Central Texas community rallies around burglarized donut shop

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas town is rallying around a donut shop owner after her business was targeted by thieves early Wednesday morning.

Snowflake Donuts in Marlin was broken into by two suspects who broke the glass of the front door just after midnight.

“First, they tried to get through the back door, but they couldn’t open the back door, so they came to the front door and broke the glass and came through,” said owner Pich Roth.

The suspects then ransacked the cash register before running out. The break-in triggered an alarm which notified police.

The burglars broke in through the front door and stole the money in the shop's register. (KWTX)

Roth came to the scene to help with clean-up Wednesday morning and decided to open for business-as-usual but what happened was far from normal.

Customers learned of the break-in through word of mouth and social media and showed up at the shop in act of solidarity. “I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “It was so touching.”

Roth baked her average amount of donuts, kolaches and baked items, which she’s done for almost five years, but it wasn’t enough.

She made a second batch, but customers bought all those, too. She then baked a third batch.

Roth estimates she sold 20 dozen donuts and 18 dozen kolaches Wednesday. The sales did not slow down on Thursday or Friday.

The owner snapped a picture of her 14-month-old daughter, Serena, standing in front of the empty shelves Thursday and shared it to a Marlin social media page. (Courtesy Photos)

The owner snapped a picture of her 14-month-old daughter, Serena, standing in front of the empty shelves Thursday and shared it to a Marlin social media page.

“I can’t give thanks enough to everyone who came and showed us support this morning during our unfortunate time,” she wrote. “We were more busy than usual.”

In addition to buying the food, customers also filled a tip jar with donations, one which really stuck out to the owner.

“One guy asked, ‘how much did they steal from you?’ And I told him, ‘around 40 dollars’ and he put 40 dollars in the tip jar,” Roth said.

“I love the people in Marlin and our community.”

Marlin Police tell KWTX two suspects appeared on the security tape, but they cannot tell if they were men or women, and their faces were covered.

Right now, they have no suspects. If you know anything, please contact the Marlin Police Department at (254) 883-9255.

Snowflake Donuts in Marlin, Texas (KWTX)

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.