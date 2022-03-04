Advertisement

East Texas woman who attacked delivery person found not guilty by reason of insanity

Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault.(Smith County Jail)
By Arthur Clayborn and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler woman who attacked a grocery delivery person was found not guilty Thursday.

Both the state and the defense agreed Christian Blanchard was insane at the time of the crime. At the time, she was off her seizure medication and having alcohol withdrawals.

She was found competent to stand trial by a judge on February 25.

Blanchard will have to stay 30 days at the Vernon State Hospital for evaluation. There will be a follow up hearing on April 4 after her evaluation at the hospital.

There was a judgement for dismissal on two misdemeanor cases that were granted.

