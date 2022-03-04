Advertisement

Good News Friday: March 4, 2022

By Arlett Ramirez and Ashley Ruiz
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here’s this weeks Good News Friday.

Students at Killeen Elementary schools dressed up as Dr. Seuss characters for the author’s birthday this week.

They dressed up as Thing One and Thing Two from the book “The Cat in the Hat” as well as the “The Lorax.”

Even teachers dressed up.

A Cub Scout pack visited the Killeen Police Department this week.

They learned how to study fingerprints and collect evidence from detectives.

Chief Charles Kimble also spoke to the group and answered lots of questions from them.

Congratulations to Matthew McAllister.

McAllister was recently promoted to sergeant.

He started his police career with Waco Police in 2003.

He worked in patrol for eight years and then went to the computer forensics lab where he’s been for the last decade.

Congratulations to University High School’s Women Regional Qualifiers for power lifting.

They will be competing at the regional championship in Lockhart Saturday March 5.

The Spirit of Midway Breakfast was held this week to honor more than a hundred Midway High School students who earned awards in academics, activities, and volunteerism.

The seniors pictured earned awards each of the four years at Midway High.

Mario Watson, a senior at Rosebud-Lott High School competed at several band conventions in February and will be advancing to state.

It’s his third time qualifying.

He was also chosen to perform with Baylor’s Golden Wave Band in November for a football game.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Daniel Boone,47, has been added to the Texas' 10 Most Wanted
Aryan Brotherhood Gang Member Added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List
Brittney and Matt Hejl, of Abbott, officially adopted their son, Andriy, 16, in late January.
Central Texas couple living in fear as adoptive son remains stuck at Ukrainian orphanage
Two construction workers suffered injuries Wednesday morning when they fell 35 feet after a...
Two workers fall from building under construction in Waco
Dustin Johnson, 44,
Falls County man arrested for prostitution of a minor in Bell County
File Graphic
Temple man shot in Thursday shooting, police looking for suspects

Latest News

Christian Blanchard, of Tyler, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping and...
East Texas woman who attacked delivery person found not guilty by reason of insanity
A Hugo man was arrested after a 17-year-old girl told the Choctaw County Sheriff's Office he...
Girl says Oklahoma man threatened to kill her, ‘have sex with her dead body’
Jeremy Michael Lenoire, photo courtesy of the Denton County Sheriff's Office
Man suspected in shooting deaths of 4 arrested in Texas
Jack Hanick, former CNBC and Fox News employee
US citizen charged with violating Crimea-related sanctions