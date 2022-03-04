Good News Friday: March 4, 2022

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here’s this weeks Good News Friday.

Students at Killeen Elementary schools dressed up as Dr. Seuss characters for the author’s birthday this week.

They dressed up as Thing One and Thing Two from the book “The Cat in the Hat” as well as the “The Lorax.”

Even teachers dressed up.

A Cub Scout pack visited the Killeen Police Department this week.

They learned how to study fingerprints and collect evidence from detectives.

Chief Charles Kimble also spoke to the group and answered lots of questions from them.

Congratulations to Matthew McAllister.

McAllister was recently promoted to sergeant.

He started his police career with Waco Police in 2003.

He worked in patrol for eight years and then went to the computer forensics lab where he’s been for the last decade.

Congratulations to University High School’s Women Regional Qualifiers for power lifting.

They will be competing at the regional championship in Lockhart Saturday March 5.

The Spirit of Midway Breakfast was held this week to honor more than a hundred Midway High School students who earned awards in academics, activities, and volunteerism.

The seniors pictured earned awards each of the four years at Midway High.

Mario Watson, a senior at Rosebud-Lott High School competed at several band conventions in February and will be advancing to state.

It’s his third time qualifying.

He was also chosen to perform with Baylor’s Golden Wave Band in November for a football game.

