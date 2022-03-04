Grand Jury indicts caregiver of former DPS Trooper shot in 1988

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted the caregiver of a former Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper seriously wounded in a shooting more than 30 years ago.

John Travis Petru is charged with exploiting Daniel Shown by taking the disabled man’s money and prescription medication, without consent, during a period from August to November 2021.

KWTX last profiled Daniel Shown back in December of 2018 when the community rallied to surprise the former trooper with a new wheelchair and handicapped accessible van.

Shown was shot in the forehead eight days before Christmas in 1988 while assisting McLennan County Deputies with a barricaded suspect on a rural road near West.

The shooting left Shown blind in one eye, with a paralyzed arm and leg.

Petru is not jailed at this time.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.