Man suspected in shooting deaths of 4 arrested in Texas

Jeremy Michael Lenoire, photo courtesy of the Denton County Sheriff's Office
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man suspected in a shooting that killed four people in Portland last year has been arrested in Texas, police said.

Detectives worked with U.S. Marshals and local law enforcement to arrest 27-year-old Jeremy Lenoire in Frisco, Texas, The Portland Police Bureau said Thursday in a news release.

Lenoire had been named as a suspect in the shooting at a southeast Portland home on June 6, 2021. Officers were called at about 10:30 p.m. that night on shooting reports and found Mitchell Nacoste, Kendall Gragg, Donovan Lenford and Eyion Willis dead.

Lenoire has been indicted on two counts of murder, two counts of robbery, and two counts of burglary, according to police. He’s awaiting extradition at the Denton County Jail in Texas.

It wasn’t immediately known if Lenoire has a lawyer to comment on the case.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

