Marvin Guy’s brother on acquittal in Breonna Taylor case: ‘system gives officer benefit of the doubt’

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - After a jury’s decision to acquit an officer involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor during a no-knock raid in Louisville, Kentucky, some in the Killeen community are reflecting on how the no-knock policy has impacted residents there and are demanding answers in a high-profile case involving a no-knock warrant.

No-knock raids are a practice where police officers enter a property unannounced to gain evidence or serve a warrant.

Former Kentucky police officer Brett Hankinson was found not guilty Thursday on charges he endangered neighbors the night he fired into Breonna Taylor’s apartment during a botched drug raid that resulted in Taylor’s death.

None of the officers involved in the March 13, 2020, raid were charged with Taylor’s death, and Hankison did not fire any of the bullets that killed the 26-year-old Black woman.

“This is a practice that puts a whole lot of people in harm’s way,” said Garett Galloway, the brother of Marvin Guy, a Killeen man who has been in jail awaiting a capital murder trial since May 2014.

Guy is accused of shooting and killing Killeen Police Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie when he and a team of other Killeen officers raided Guy’s home unannounced.

Guy has maintained all along that he didn’t know the people who stormed into his home were police officers and he simply fired his weapon in self-defense. He has also claimed in the past that he believes Dinwiddie was struck and killed by a round fired by one of the other officers who stormed into his home.

Galloway told KWTX now looking at his brother’s case in a new light after the verdict in the Breonna Taylor case.

“A lot of time, the system will give the officer the benefit of the doubt. You know, Marvin, he did the same thing that the officer did. The only difference is he’s sitting in jail,” Galloway said.

Marvin Guy’s case was not the only no-knock raid gone wrong in Killeen.

James Scott Reed died in February 2019 when police, unannounced, raided his home killing him.

The City of Killeen in April 2020 banned the use of no-knock raids for drug only crimes although no aspects of the ban are retroactive.

