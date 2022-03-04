Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.4.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for Central Texas.

Newk’s Eatery at 2716 West Loop 340 in Waco got an 80 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, the cooked chicken was taken off the grill too soon.

There was a pan sitting on top of another a piece of cooked chicken breast.

The hot water wasn’t hot enough, and personal items such as jackets and a phone were on the prep table.

The restaurant needed a re-inspection.

Las Trancas Taqueria #1 at 3113 Bellmead Drive in Bellmead got an 84 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, there were missing sanitizer test strips.

The workers weren’t wearing hair restraints.

There was a dirty microwave and black and white substances on the shelves inside the cooler.

Also, four windows were missing frames and were starting to fall apart.

The restaurant needed a re-inspection.

Cowboy Truck Stop at 337 South McLennan Drive in Elm Mott got an 85 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, the plumbing was leaking, an employee was washing cilantro in a sink with dirty dishes, and some food handler certificates were expired.

There was cooked food inside a cooler with no “use by dates” and there were missing thermometers.

Cooked chicken and other items were tossed out because they weren’t kept at the right temperature.

The restaurant needed a re-inspection.

And, this week’s Clean Plate award winner is Red Wagon BBQ at the Homestead Heritage property at 206 Halbert Lane in Waco.

According to the reviews online, this place has some of “the best brisket in all of Texas,” flavorful food, and great customer service.

On its website it says the meat is free of hormones and antibiotics (for you organic types.)

The meat is smoked low and slow. Try it out.

