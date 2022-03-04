Temple teenager, 15, wounded in shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting in Temple and on Friday released a photo of a medium-sized SUV suspected of being involved in the incident.

Police responded at 6:21 p.m. on Thursday to the 1200 block of South 26th Street after a 15-year-old boy was struck by gunfire.

The teenager was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition Thursday night.

Police are searching for two suspects involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

