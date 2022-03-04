Advertisement

Waco barbershop owner will face no charges after deadly shooting

McLennan County Grand Jury returns ‘No Bill’ in barbershop shooting
ARCHIVE PHOTO: Police in Waco respond to the deadly shooting outside Heads Up Barber Shop at...
ARCHIVE PHOTO: Police in Waco respond to the deadly shooting outside Heads Up Barber Shop at 1625 Herring Avenue on June 25, 2021.(Justin Jackson for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local barbershop owner who shot and killed a man during an altercation at his business will not face charges in the shooting.

This week, a McLennan County Grand Jury reviewed the evidence and did not find probable cause to formally charge the shop owner in the June 2021 death.

Police identified Timothy Danforth, 39, as the man shot and killed outside Heads Up Barbershop in the 1600 block of Herring Avenue in Waco.

Reportedly, Danforth and the shop owner were arguing just before the 9:00 a.m. shooting on Friday, June 25, 2021.

According to police reports, after firing one shot, the barber called 9-11 to report the shooting and then performed CPR on Danforth until police arrived at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pich Roth, owner of Snowflake Donuts in Marlin, Texas.
Central Texas community rallies around burglarized donut shop
Ambulance generic
Waco student hit by car when walking home Thursday afternoon
Two construction workers suffered injuries Wednesday morning when they fell 35 feet after a...
Construction workers in Waco fell due to support beams ‘popping out’
John Travis Petru is charged with exploiting disabled DPS Trooper Daniel Shown
Grand Jury indicts caregiver of former DPS Trooper shot in 1988

Latest News

Police lights
BREAKING: Man killed during shooting outside Waco bar
FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
Two years after the COVID pandemic began and Baylor Scott & White hospitals are still looking...
Aramark, Baylor Scott & White looking for custodians & kitchen workers
Newk's Eatery
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.4.22
Grid Legends
Hardwired Review: Grid Legends franchise carving its own path in racing genre