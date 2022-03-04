Waco barbershop owner will face no charges after deadly shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A local barbershop owner who shot and killed a man during an altercation at his business will not face charges in the shooting.

This week, a McLennan County Grand Jury reviewed the evidence and did not find probable cause to formally charge the shop owner in the June 2021 death.

Police identified Timothy Danforth, 39, as the man shot and killed outside Heads Up Barbershop in the 1600 block of Herring Avenue in Waco.

Reportedly, Danforth and the shop owner were arguing just before the 9:00 a.m. shooting on Friday, June 25, 2021.

According to police reports, after firing one shot, the barber called 9-11 to report the shooting and then performed CPR on Danforth until police arrived at the scene.

