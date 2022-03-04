Waco working on plan to prevent, possibly end homelessness in the area

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco is working on a plan to help more homeless people in McLennan County.

The idea is to partner with existing organizations already working with the homeless, but before the city begins those efforts, officials want feedback from residents.

“(Homeless people) deserve the same respect. How can we help?” asked Raynesha Hudnell, interim community services director.

The City has already entered talks with the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition to develop its plan to prevent and end homelessness.

“We believe that every resident should have affordable housing or housing period,” said Hudnell. “And then have all those resources to maintain self-sufficiency.”

She added, this is a continuation of a plan that was in place from 2004 to 2014. It was ended after it reduced Waco’s homeless population.

What they are wanting to do now is provide more social services and housing help.

“We wanted to redevelop that plan, and make sure that we re-align ourselves and bring more initiatives and partnerships,” said Hudnell.

Data presented during a Tuesday city council meeting showed for 2021 there were 143 homeless people in the Waco area.

Hudnell said one of the issues many are dealing with is the struggle to find affordable housing.

“We want to equip them with the skills in order to get higher paying jobs so they will be able to afford these units,” said Hudnell.

But before they put pen to paper, they want to hear from the community.

The plan is now to have opportunities for public comment throughout the remainder of March. In April, a draft will be written up that includes some community feedback.

The hope is to present a final draft to the city council by May.

“This is the City of Waco residents plan, right? And we want all folks involved in this plan,” said Hudnell.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.