Warm weekend with some rain possible

Gulf moisture is really streaming in now & overnight we will see the cloud cover take over and our winds start to ramp up a little bit. With the added moisture in play, our lows tonight only drop into the 60s and there might be a sprinkle or two. Any rain would be very light and accumulations basically near zero. Winds start to pick up from the south and that should prevent dense fog from taking over in the morning. This will be a warm weekend with highs around 80 degrees each afternoon. Spots of light rain possible on Saturday, but most stay dry. Scattered showers and a few storms overnight Sunday/Monday morning move in along a cold front.

Rain chances look higher to the north of Central Texas but we are on the tail-end of rain chances with a 40% chance late Sunday and into early Monday morning. Overall we aren’t talking about a drought-busting rain but it will be our first “real” chance for some rain this month. Front pushes through and rain clears out pretty early on Monday.

It’ll be more seasonable behind the front with highs in the 60s for most of next week. We even look to stay in the 50s for Tuesday with a colder wind, lower humidity, and clouds stuck overhead. Another front by mid-week keeps temperatures from going off on a warming trend and might even bring back one or two nights where we could touch the freezing mark.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.