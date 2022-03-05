Aramark, Baylor Scott & White looking for custodians & kitchen workers

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two years after the COVID pandemic began and Baylor Scott & White hospitals are still looking to fill custodian and kitchen worker positions.

Sharyl Rogers with McLane Children’s Hospital says it’s not an easy task.

“We are as important as the doctors and the nurses because if our environment’s not clean, our food is not made well, then our patients and children don’t eat well or rest well,” she said.

“When COVID hot and everything shut down, we continued on and we’re transparent with the team. We did have some people leave because of fear, but we made true about our PPE and guaranteed them that they were safer here than put in the community.”

To address the issue, they partnered with Aramark to host a hiring event Friday. The jobs come with benefits, an employee referral program, tuition assistance and a $500 retention bonus.

“When we look at applicants, we look at their heart and we put them on the floor for about 15-20 minutes so they can see what the environment is like,” Rogers said.

With the pandemic winding down, but not yet behind us, Rogers says Baylor Scott & White’s passion remains strong to make sure every worker is taken care of just like doctors and patients.

“They know we got their back. We give them the tools they need to do the job.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.