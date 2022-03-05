Advertisement

Aramark, Baylor Scott & White looking for custodians & kitchen workers

Two years after the COVID pandemic began and Baylor Scott & White hospitals are still looking...
Two years after the COVID pandemic began and Baylor Scott & White hospitals are still looking to fill custodian and kitchen worker positions.(KBTX)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:11 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Two years after the COVID pandemic began and Baylor Scott & White hospitals are still looking to fill custodian and kitchen worker positions.

Sharyl Rogers with McLane Children’s Hospital says it’s not an easy task.

“We are as important as the doctors and the nurses because if our environment’s not clean, our food is not made well, then our patients and children don’t eat well or rest well,” she said.

“When COVID hot and everything shut down, we continued on and we’re transparent with the team. We did have some people leave because of fear, but we made true about our PPE and guaranteed them that they were safer here than put in the community.”

To address the issue, they partnered with Aramark to host a hiring event Friday. The jobs come with benefits, an employee referral program, tuition assistance and a $500 retention bonus.

“When we look at applicants, we look at their heart and we put them on the floor for about 15-20 minutes so they can see what the environment is like,” Rogers said.

With the pandemic winding down, but not yet behind us, Rogers says Baylor Scott & White’s passion remains strong to make sure every worker is taken care of just like doctors and patients.

“They know we got their back. We give them the tools they need to do the job.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pich Roth, owner of Snowflake Donuts in Marlin, Texas.
Central Texas community rallies around burglarized donut shop
Ambulance generic
Waco student hit by car when walking home Thursday afternoon
Two construction workers suffered injuries Wednesday morning when they fell 35 feet after a...
Construction workers in Waco fell due to support beams ‘popping out’
ARCHIVE PHOTO: Police in Waco respond to the deadly shooting outside Heads Up Barber Shop at...
Waco barbershop owner will face no charges after deadly shooting
John Travis Petru is charged with exploiting disabled DPS Trooper Daniel Shown
Grand Jury indicts caregiver of former DPS Trooper shot in 1988

Latest News

Police lights
BREAKING: Man killed during shooting outside Waco bar
FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
Newk's Eatery
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.4.22
Grid Legends
Hardwired Review: Grid Legends franchise carving its own path in racing genre