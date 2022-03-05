Cloudy and Warm The Rest of The Weekend

It’ll be warm this evening with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 60′s. We only dip to the mid 60′s Sunday morning, with gusty south winds bringing highs to around 80° during the afternoon. There may be a couple of spotty showers going through the day, but the best rain chances will be late at night as a cold front will move through the area. We’ll also have a few storms along the front, but none will be severe.

The front clears out late Monday morning, with highs stuck around 60° during the afternoon. However, Tuesday will be even cooler with highs stuck in the low 50′s before we get back to the 70′s on Thursday. A few spotty showers will be possible east of I-35 Tuesday afternoon. Another cold front arrives by the end of the work week with highs in the 50′s going into next weekend.

