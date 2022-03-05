Advertisement

Man dead, woman in critical condition in early morning shooting in Killeen

Killeen police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 3am Saturday near...
Killeen police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 3am Saturday near the intersection of North Gray Street and East Dunn Ave.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Killeen are investigating an early-morning shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead and sent a 25-year-old woman to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers said it happened in the 300 block of Dean Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they located a 25-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot and learned about a second victim at a residence in the 1300 block of Gray Street.

The 25-year-old woman was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in critical condition.

Officers located the slain 31-year-old man inside the residence on Gray Street.

The man was pronounced dead at 4:36 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke, who ordered an autopsy to be performed.

This is the third murder for the City of Killeen in 2022. The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Murder, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online.

