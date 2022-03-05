Advertisement

BREAKING: Man killed during shooting outside Waco bar

Police lights
Police lights(WSMV)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One man is dead and another person is hospitalized following a shooting outside the Warehouse Bar on Austin Ave. in Waco.

Police received a call around 1:45 Saturday morning with reports of shots being fired but when they responded to the scene, it was apparent that a fight had broken out, according to Waco Police spokesperson Garen Bynum.

Police say the fight began inside the bar and spilled out into the street. One person began firing a weapon into the crowd hitting at least two people. One was transported to a local hospital, the other died at the scene.

Police say the person who died is a 30 year old man. He has been identified but police are concealing his identity until his family has been notified.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pich Roth, owner of Snowflake Donuts in Marlin, Texas.
Central Texas community rallies around burglarized donut shop
Ambulance generic
Waco student hit by car when walking home Thursday afternoon
Two construction workers suffered injuries Wednesday morning when they fell 35 feet after a...
Construction workers in Waco fell due to support beams ‘popping out’
ARCHIVE PHOTO: Police in Waco respond to the deadly shooting outside Heads Up Barber Shop at...
Waco barbershop owner will face no charges after deadly shooting
John Travis Petru is charged with exploiting disabled DPS Trooper Daniel Shown
Grand Jury indicts caregiver of former DPS Trooper shot in 1988

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast
Two years after the COVID pandemic began and Baylor Scott & White hospitals are still looking...
Aramark, Baylor Scott & White looking for custodians & kitchen workers
Newk's Eatery
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 3.4.22
Grid Legends
Hardwired Review: Grid Legends franchise carving its own path in racing genre