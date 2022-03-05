BREAKING: Man killed during shooting outside Waco bar

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One man is dead and another person is hospitalized following a shooting outside the Warehouse Bar on Austin Ave. in Waco.

Police received a call around 1:45 Saturday morning with reports of shots being fired but when they responded to the scene, it was apparent that a fight had broken out, according to Waco Police spokesperson Garen Bynum.

Police say the fight began inside the bar and spilled out into the street. One person began firing a weapon into the crowd hitting at least two people. One was transported to a local hospital, the other died at the scene.

Police say the person who died is a 30 year old man. He has been identified but police are concealing his identity until his family has been notified.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

