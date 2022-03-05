Advertisement

Teacher accused of slapping student charged with battery

A judge on Friday found there was probable cause for the charge against former Jimtown High...
A judge on Friday found there was probable cause for the charge against former Jimtown High School teacher Michael Hosinski, 61, of Osceola. The offense is a felony that could carry a sentence of six months to 2 1/2 years in prison.(KWTX Photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Indiana (AP) — A northern Indiana teacher accused of grabbing a student and slapping him across the face has been charged with battery causing moderate injury.

A judge on Friday found there was probable cause for the charge against former Jimtown High School teacher Michael Hosinski, 61, of Osceola. The offense is a felony that could carry a sentence of six months to 2 1/2 years in prison.

In court documents filed Friday, officials describe their investigation of the Feb. 25 incident in which video appears to show Hosinski grab a student by his backpack, force him into a wall and strike him across the face.

Indiana high school teacher strikes a student on camera

The student told an officer that Hosinski followed him down a school hallway after Hosinski asked the student to leave his classroom. The student said Hosinski grabbed his bookbag, then hit him across the face with an open hand causing his head to strike the wall behind him.

The boy told the officer the impact caused him “throbbing” pain in his head along with a bloody nose and lip. The officer observed an abrasion and lump on the student’s head, as well as an abrasion in his mouth, court records state.

Court records show Hosinski was released after his Thursday arrest on a $1,500 bond. An initial hearing is scheduled for next Thursday.

The Baugo Community Schools board on Monday granted Hosinski’s request for an immediate retirement. The teacher had previously planned to retire at the end of the school year.

A telephone listing for Hosinski could not be found and he could not be reached for comment.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pich Roth, owner of Snowflake Donuts in Marlin, Texas.
Central Texas community rallies around burglarized donut shop
Shooting at Warehouse Bar in Waco.
Man killed during shooting outside Waco bar
ARCHIVE PHOTO: Police in Waco respond to the deadly shooting outside Heads Up Barber Shop at...
Waco barbershop owner will face no charges after deadly shooting
Ambulance generic
Waco student hit by car when walking home Thursday afternoon
John Travis Petru is charged with exploiting disabled DPS Trooper Daniel Shown
Grand Jury indicts caregiver of former DPS Trooper shot in 1988

Latest News

A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Putin says Ukraine’s future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Volunteers with Killeen Creators gather on a regular basis to work on community gardens around...
Food insecurity initiative ramps up as community garden nears 1-year mark
Volunteers gather to work on community garden
Volunteers gather to work on community garden
Mastercard said cards issued by Russian banks will no longer be supported by its network and...
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion