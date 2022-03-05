Advertisement

Warm weekend with some rain possible

By Brady Taylor
Updated: 15 hours ago
It’s going to be a mostly cloudy, warm, and windy Saturday across Central Texas. Highs today will make it into the mid-to-upper 70s, with south winds that could gust over 20 mph at times. A few sprinkles are possible through the morning and midday hours, mainly for areas along and east of I-35. It will be another warm and windy day on Sunday, with highs close to 80°. Scattered showers and a few storms overnight Sunday/Monday morning move in along a cold front. Rain chances look higher to the north of Central Texas but we are on the tail-end of rain chances with a 40% chance late Sunday and into early Monday morning. Overall we aren’t talking about a drought-busting rain but it will be our first “real” chance for some rain this month. Front pushes through and rain clears out pretty early on Monday.

It’ll be more seasonable behind the front with highs in the 60s for most of next week. We even look to stay in the 50s for Tuesday with a colder wind, lower humidity, and clouds stuck overhead. Another front by mid-week keeps temperatures from going off on a warming trend and might even bring back one or two nights where we could touch the freezing mark.

