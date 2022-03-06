Another Warm Day Before Our Cold Front Tonight

We only dip to the mid 60′s Sunday morning, with gusty south winds bringing highs to around 80° during the afternoon. There may be a couple of spotty showers going through the day, but the best rain chances will be late at night as a cold front will move through the area. We’ll also have a few storms along the front, but none will be severe.

The front clears out late Monday morning, with highs stuck around 60° during the afternoon. However, Tuesday will be even cooler with highs stuck in the low 50′s before we get back to the 70′s on Thursday. A few spotty showers will be possible east of I-35 Tuesday afternoon. Another cold front arrives by the end of the work week with highs in the 50′s going into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.