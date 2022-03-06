Box of human heads for medical research stolen in Denver

DENVER (KKTV) - A box of human heads is missing in Denver.

The heads were taken out of a medical van Thursday morning in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood. Sister station CBS Denver reports the van was parked near 23rd and Syracuse Street when crooks broke in, stole a dolly and snatched the box.

It’s not clear if the thieves knew what they were taking or if they got a gruesome surprise later.

The box is blue and white and has the label “exempt human specimen” on it. Anyone who sees the box is asked to call the Denver Police Department right away.

The heads were for medical research, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.