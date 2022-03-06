Advertisement

Box of human heads for medical research stolen in Denver

A map from CBS Denver showing where the box of heads was stolen from. The theft happened around...
A map from CBS Denver showing where the box of heads was stolen from. The theft happened around 11 a.m. on March 3, 2022.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - A box of human heads is missing in Denver.

The heads were taken out of a medical van Thursday morning in Denver’s Central Park neighborhood. Sister station CBS Denver reports the van was parked near 23rd and Syracuse Street when crooks broke in, stole a dolly and snatched the box.

It’s not clear if the thieves knew what they were taking or if they got a gruesome surprise later.

The box is blue and white and has the label “exempt human specimen” on it. Anyone who sees the box is asked to call the Denver Police Department right away.

The heads were for medical research, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Trejo
Man charged with murder after shooting outside Waco bar
Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank...
Body of missing Fla. woman found in backyard septic tank
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
Former Baylor Bear Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
A judge on Friday found there was probable cause for the charge against former Jimtown High...
Teacher accused of slapping student charged with battery
Killeen police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 3am Saturday near...
Killeen Police identify man shot, killed over the weekend

Latest News

The defense is still making their case.
Defense continues to call witnesses in Day 6 of Dabrett Black capital murder trial
Counterfeit Kansas City Super Bowl rings and other championship rings were seized by CBP...
Border Patrol seizes 230 Counterfeit MLB, NBA, and NFL Championship Rings
Cody Phelps, left, and Auben Stenovich, both of Athens, were arrested on 34 counts each of...
Horse caretakers arrested on 34 counts of animal cruelty in East Texas
James Mark Bishop, of Tulia, has been wanted since July 2021, when the Tulia Police Department...
Reward increased child sex predator on the loose in Texas
Randy Greer, Jr. 37
Bryan man arrested for reportedly breaking into home, touching child while naked