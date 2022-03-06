Some Storms Tonight with A Temperature Roller Coaster To Follow

It’ll stay warm and breezy this evening with temperatures in the low 70′s after sunset. We dip to the low 60′s around 10pm as our cold front will start moving in from the north. We’ll have a few showers in Hill, Bosque, and Hamilton counties during that time, with all of us seeing storms as we go through the overnight. Severe weather chances are very low.

The storms will taper off after sunrise on Monday, with clouds clearing out during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50′s after the front moves out, cooling off even more to around 50° on Tuesday. A few showers will be seen east of I-35 on Tuesday as well. Sunshine returns afterwards with south winds, bringing highs back into the mid 70′s by Thursday afternoon. However, another front arrives right after we hit the 70′s and will bring highs back down into the 50′s going into next weekend. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out on Friday, but otherwise we’ll be pretty dry with the 2nd system.

