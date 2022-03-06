UMHB’s Men’s Basketball wins the Texas Tango with a second-round win over Trinity

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor men’s basketball team earned a 98-82 win over Trinity University Texas in the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Second Round Saturday evening in Belton. The win improved the Cru to 27-2 on the season while the Tigers ended their season at 23-6.

The first half played within three points until the 13:59 mark when Ty Prince hit a jumper to put the Cru up by four. Trinity cut that lead to two but UMHB held on, extending the lead to seven with 7:10 left to play off a Josiah Johnson jumper. The Cru took a double-digit advantage with 1:42 left in the half and went into halftime up 51-41. Prince led the Cru with 12 points in the half, followed by Johnson with nine. UMHB went 7-for-10 from beyond the arc with Prince, Johnson and Kyle Wright all draining multiple threes.

The Cru continued to pull away in the second half, leading by as many as 18 points at the 13:26 mark. The Tigers cut the lead to six with 5:56 left to play but UMHB responded with a pair of foul shot from Josiah Johnson to go up by eight. Luke Feely gave UMHB a double-digit lead with a jumper before Johnson hit a shot from beyond the arc, giving UMHB a 13-point advantage with 4:38 left to play. The Cru held on to a double-digit lead for the remainder of the contest, sealing a third-round berth with a 98-82 win.

Johnson led the Cru with 33 points while Prince added 25. Luke Feely and Carson Hammond also finished in double-digits, both scoring 14 points each. UMHB went 13-for-22 from beyond the arc, with Johnson draining five three-pointers in the match. Johnson and Wright each brought down a team-high eight boards while Prince added eight assists.

UMHB advances to the NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship Tournament Third Round and will face the winner of UW-OshKosh and Case Western Reserve with the date and time to be announced at a later date.

