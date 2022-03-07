Advertisement

Alabama man sentenced to 160 years of imprisonment for soliciting videos and webcam shows of Filipina children being sexually abused

(AP)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (KWTX) - An Alabama man today to 160 years’ imprisonment for using internet applications to seek images and live transmissions of the violent sexual abuse of Filipina children as young as five years old.

Benjamin Walter, 41, was convicted by a federal jury on October 5, 2021 of four counts of producing and attempting to produce child pornography and one count each of receiving and distributing child pornography.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Walter used two web service provider accounts, including messenger and webcam applications, to seek women in the Philippines to sexually abuse their own children and relatives.

Walter’s requests to these women, which spanned approximately three years, included directions to arrange for the gang rape of young children and to sexually assault several young children in other harmful ways.

Walter sent money to the Philippines for the videos, images, and live transmissions via Moneygram, Western Union, and other money remitters in $25 to $50 increments. In addition to the live webcam shows,

Walter also sent and received emails to which the senders attached images and videos of young children engaged in sex acts with adult men. This investigation and prosecution were part of a joint FBI and Homeland Security Investigations operation that targeted the buyers and sellers of these types of webcam shows in the Philippines.

The FBI’s Huntsville Field Office investigated the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

