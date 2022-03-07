Border Patrol seizes 230 Counterfeit MLB, NBA, and NFL Championship Rings

LOUISVILLE, Ky (KWTX)— Customs and Border Patrol officers in Louisville recently seized 230 counterfeit Super Bowl, World Series, and NBA championship rings that may have ended up online for much more than what they are worth.

Counterfeit Kansas City Super Bowl rings and other championship rings were also seized by CBP officers in Louisville.

CBP officers at the Express Consignment Operations hub in Louisville detained a shipment arriving from a company in China on March 3.

Officers inspected the package to determine the admissibility of the merchandise and found various rings bearing the names and logos of professional sports teams.

An Import Specialist deemed the rings were in violation of Intellectual and Property Rights and trademark issues in addition to lack of proper licenses to import such goods into the country.

If the items were genuine, the total Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price for this shipment would have been worth $345,000.

The shipment was destined for a residence in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

“Counterfeit jewelry continues to flood e-commerce market and these rings were focused on a select group of sports collectors and their fans,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago.

The shipment of counterfeits included: 10 Milwaukee Bucks NBA championship rings, 30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl rings, 80 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rings and 110 Atlanta Braves World Series rings.

The rapid growth of e-commerce enables consumers to search for and easily purchase millions of products through online vendors, but this easy access gives counterfeit and pirated goods more ways to enter the U.S. economy.

U.S. consumers spend more than $100 billion every year on intellectual property rights (IPR) infringing goods, falling victim to approximately 20% of the counterfeits that are illegally sold worldwide.

On a typical day in 2021, CBP officers seized $9 million worth of products with Intellectual Property Rights violations.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.