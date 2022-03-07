City of Waco asking for input on funding future projects

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Central Texas is constantly expanding and the City of Waco is hoping for your input to find out what projects you value most as they try to decide where to put funds.

Specifically, the City of Waco is currently looking at its budget for its Capital Improvements Program. This includes roads, parks, and improvements to facilities like for our police and fire departments.

The city is expecting $50 million for its 2022-23 governmental capital improvements program.

City leaders are estimating about half of the money will be used for ongoing projects, but that leaves behind $26 million and you can help decide where it goes.

“We appreciate their feedback, any feedback they may have,” Nicholas Sarpy, Waco’s Director of Finance, said.

City officials have set up a simulation where you can choose what projects you would like to see funded.

“What anyone who goes in there will see is you have to balance out the priorities and you basically have to put yourself in budgets and city council’s shoes,” Sarpy said.

You can choose from five options: Improving streets or from this list of four projects: finishing out the police tower floors 6 & 7, constructing a new police crime lab, a fishing, dog and trail park in Chapel Ridge, or a park in Dean Highlands.

The trick is you can’t go over budget.

“There’s been a lot of comments about parks as a desire following up on that feedback, that’s why we included on this,” Sarpy said.

Sarpy says its difficult because you can’t have it all.

The community has expressed interest in new parks, but a diagram in the simulation shows street improvements are needed with 44% of roads in Waco in poor condition.

Plus, Waco Police are also hoping for some help.

“The police department moved into this building in 2012 and in the beginning, we didn’t have the money to build out the 6th and 7th floors,” Cierra Shipley said.

“Over time, we have done some demo work in here and have used it as storage space or training space but it’s time to just expand and grow this department and with that, we need more offices.”

They are hoping to convert the space in the tower while also finding funding for a crime lab located at Proctor Alley.

“Having our own crime scene means we are able to process information or evidence way quicker than we are right now,” Shipley said.

You can decide to show your support for these projects or make a suggestion of your own.

Submit your suggestions here: Waco, Texas: CIP Priorities - Balancing Act (abalancingact.com)

Sarpy said we could see activity on projects that go on to be approved by next spring.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.