Galveston man attempts to escape through hole from police

Christopher Dillinger,41
Christopher Dillinger,41(Galveston Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GALVESTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Galveston man has been arrested following an attempt to escape through a hole cut to another residence.

The Galveston Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 3:30 p.m. March 5 at the 4300 block of 8th street in Bacliff where a female victim reported Christopher Dillinger, 41, pointing a gun at her and threatening to shoot her.

Deputies arrived to the scene where Dillinger was armed inside the residence and obtained a warrant to go in the home.

According to deputies, when they went inside the home, they found “a hole had been cut into the wall that allowed access to the neighboring residence.”

The suspect was seen by deputies trying to “maneuver through the hole” where he was then arrested at 10:30 p.m.

Dillinger has been charged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with an addition of three counts previous theft of property warrants.

Dillinger being held at Galveston County Jail with a $195,000 bond.

