Killeen woman dies after early-morning fire

Scene of apartment
Scene of apartment(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A woman was pronounced dead after being found in an apartment fire Monday morning.

Killeen police officers were called at 1:43 a.m. March 7 in the 4300 block of Lake Road.

Killeen Fire Department arrived and entered the apartment with heavy smoke where the victim was located.

Paramedics began to take live saving measures on the victim, according to Killeen Police spokeswoman Ophelia Martinez.

The female victim was pronounced dead at 2:44 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at the scene.

Cooke ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is to contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

