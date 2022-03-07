Advertisement

Man extradited from Guatemala in connection to 2017 murder

Miguel Angel Buezo, 32
Miguel Angel Buezo, 32(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Miguel Angel Buezo, 32, has been extradited from Guatemala to Houston to face trial for murdering his girlfriend, hiding her body and fleeing the country almost five years ago.

Buezo, 32, is accused of killing his girlfriend Karen Ramirez, 26, after leaving a club together while quarreling on March 25, 2017.

Buezo is charged with murder after being caught on camera arguing with Ramirez while sitting in her car in front of their home after the couple left the club, court records show.

A neighbor heard both of their voices and heard Buezo threaten to shoot Ramirez. Investigators found a bullet hole in the interior of the passenger side door, blood on the floorboards and blood in the trunk.

Investigators believe he shot her, then put her body in the trunk and dumped it somewhere to conceal the evidence. The next day, he told his estranged wife that he was going to Honduras to visit his sick mother.

He also persuaded her to help move Ramirez’s car to a warehouse district, miles from his home, to further conceal the evidence.

Ramirez’s body was never found despite an extensive search by volunteers and Texas EquuSearch.

Investigators believe Buezo fled to Honduras and remained there until he moved to Guatemala in January 2018.

He was arrested in Guatemala on April 9, 2021, and went through judicial extradition proceedings there before being brought back late Wednesday and placed in the Harris County Jail.

“On behalf of justice for Karen’s family, I am happy to see Mr. Buezo back on U.S. soil after a lengthy extradition process from Guatemala,” said Kim Bryant of the DA’s Fugitive Apprehension Section. “I look forward to seeing justice done in this case.”

If convicted of murder, Buezo faces up to life in prison.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Trejo
Man charged with murder after shooting outside Waco bar
Investigators found what’s believed to be the body of 57-year-old Cynthia Cole in a septic tank...
Body of missing Fla. woman found in backyard septic tank
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
Former Baylor Bear Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
A judge on Friday found there was probable cause for the charge against former Jimtown High...
Teacher accused of slapping student charged with battery
Killeen police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 3am Saturday near...
Killeen Police identify man shot, killed over the weekend

Latest News

The defense is still making their case.
Defense continues to call witnesses in Day 6 of Dabrett Black capital murder trial
Counterfeit Kansas City Super Bowl rings and other championship rings were seized by CBP...
Border Patrol seizes 230 Counterfeit MLB, NBA, and NFL Championship Rings
Cody Phelps, left, and Auben Stenovich, both of Athens, were arrested on 34 counts each of...
Horse caretakers arrested on 34 counts of animal cruelty in East Texas
James Mark Bishop, of Tulia, has been wanted since July 2021, when the Tulia Police Department...
Reward increased child sex predator on the loose in Texas
Randy Greer, Jr. 37
Bryan man arrested for reportedly breaking into home, touching child while naked