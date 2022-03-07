North Texas man sentenced to 25 years for meth possession, evading following chase

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Whitewright man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for evading arrest and meth possession following a police chase in March of last year.

Grayson County Criminal District Attorney Brett Smith said Denison Police were conducting surveillance on an apartment complex on suspicion that a shooting suspect was staying there.

“They began conducting surveillance and officers notices what was pretty indicative of narcotics activity,” Smith said. “People stopping at the apartment, going inside and leaving shortly there after.”

Smith said according to investigators Richard Wiggs III, 47, and another man believed police were watching their activity.

Smith said as police were conducting surveillance on March 12 of 2021 Wiggs and the other man got onto their motorcycles and drove away from the Hilltop Village Apartments “at a high rate of speed” and Denison Police began a pursuit.

“Any time you’re doing surveillance and two people hop on motorcycles and flee away at a high speed you give chase because you’re concerned potentially that shooting suspect could be getting away,” Smith said.

Wiggs was speeding westward on FM 120 headed to FM 1417, weaving in and out of traffic when he went to turn left and crashed his motorcycle. Police then promptly took him into custody.

When police searched Wiggs they found an ounce of methamphetamine in his front right pocket “enough to get a couple hundred people high,” Smith said.

“In addition to fleeing from Denison Police at a high speed Wiggs was on a stolen motorcycle, wanted on a parole warrant,” Smith said.

Neither Wiggs or the other man on the motorcycle were connected to the shooting in Bryan County, however, Smith said they believe the two were “associating with the suspect in that shooting case.”

“We do believe that the suspect in the shooting case had been over at that apartment,” Smith said.

Smith said other units pursued the other motorcyclist evader through Sherman, Van Alstyne, Westminster and after about an 80 mile chase in which the Texas Department of Public Safety soon joined, that man was taken into custody when his motorcycle ran out of gas.

Wiggs was sentenced to 25 years in prison for evading arrest with a motor vehicle and possession of methamphetamine 4 to 200 grams.

Smith said the other suspect is currently incarcerated in the Grayson County Jail awaiting similar charges to Wiggs.

