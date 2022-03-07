Reward increased child sex predator on the loose in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The reward for information leading to the arrest of Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive James Mark Bishop during the month of March has been increased to $8,500.

Bishop, 49, is wanted for continuous sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and knowingly downloading child pornography, police said.

Bishop, of Tulia, has been wanted since July 2021, when the Tulia Police Department issued two warrants for continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. The Texas County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma also issued a warrant to revoke Bishop’s probation for five counts of knowingly downloading child pornography.

Bishop was a deputy with the Texas County Sheriff’s Office in 2005 when he was arrested for sexual exploitation of a child. He was convicted in 2007 on five counts of knowingly downloading child pornography.

In 2011, Bishop was released from prison and placed on probation. He subsequently moved to Tulia, Texas.

In 2020, Bishop was arrested in Tulia for continuous sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact for incidents involving a 12-year-old girl.

He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Oct. 19, 2021.

Bishop is 6-feet-1 inch tall and weighs about 245 pounds. He is trained in martial arts and may be using false identifications. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted.

