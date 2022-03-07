Cold & damp Tuesday

The latest cold front has us grabbing for the winter coats once again and it won’t be the only time it’s needed this week. We’ve got a lot of temperature swings in the forecast this week, so you’ll want to keep up to date on the weather. Tonight the chill continues to settle in as we drop into the mid 30s. All signs point to us staying a few degrees above freezing. Winds stay breezy and cool tonight, out of the north about 10-20 mph. Tuesday is the one of the coldest days this week, with high temperatures topping only in the 40s. With another chance of rain moving in tomorrow - Tuesday looks cloudy, chilly, breezy, damp and down-right like winter again.

Let’s talk about that rain chance for tomorrow - an upper level low pushes northward from the Gulf and increasing the chance for some light, scattered showers. The best chances will be the further south and east you are. Totals will be small, if any, but it could be just enough to make you want to keep the umbrella or rain jacket close by.

Some improvement in the weather comes as we gear up for Thursday! Sunshine returns with seasonable temperatures Wednesday and highs climb back into the 70s Thursday! That’s the day to be outside as much as you can because following our nice and sunny weather is another cold front.

The cold front Friday brings some morning rain & a big drop in temperature. Once the front moves through, temperatures are in the 30s and 40s! We might even see some wintry mix in spots Friday - chances are low, but something we will be watching carefully. Higher chances will be to the north and west, but this is something we are tracking. Impacts look to be minimal, if any. Freezing temperatures are back in the forecast Friday night & again on Saturday night with chilly & dry air back in place.

