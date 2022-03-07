Wild temperature swings this week

Spring is the season of change and change is exactly what the meteorologist is ordering! An overnight cold front brings us a chill today and Tuesday before mid-week warmth returns ahead of a STRONG front Friday dropping temperatures again! Morning lows this morning in the 30s and low 40s with widespread clouds and scattered rain, especially near and east of I-35, will gradually give way to sunshine. Most spots will be dry by 9 AM but some rain could last through lunch time east of I-35. As the sunshine gradually returns it’ll only help to warm our temperatures up into the mid-50s with even some low 50s east of I-35 where cloud cover lingers for longer. Overnight lows tonight will dip into the mid-to-upper 30s Tuesday morning as cloud cover starts to return. Tuesday’s morning clouds give way to a 40% rain chance mid-morning through mid-afternoon near and east of I-35. The widely scattered off and on rain will keep temperatures in the 30s and 40s all day long.

Since it is Spring, we’re expecting a quick rebound in our temperatures mid-week as south winds return and propel us back into low 60s Wednesday with 70s Thursday. Gusty south winds returning Thursday are expected ahead of a strong front moving through early Friday. While we still need to fine-tune the details with Friday’s front, it’ll bring with it a 30% chance of some mainly morning rain but it’ll also bring some significantly colder weather as overnight temperatures in the 60s slide into the 30s and 40s by daybreak. There’s the potential even for some spots to slide into the low 30s by Friday afternoon! Friday’s front should drop morning lows into the low-to-mid 20s Saturday morning but highs should rebound into the mid-50s with sunshine. Another sub-freezing morning is expected Sunday (which is the day we spring forward, by the way) with

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.