Woman, fetus die after migrants abandoned in truck in Mexico

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A pregnant woman and her unborn child died and 14 people were hospitalized, most for severe dehydration, after dozens of migrants were abandoned in an overheated freight truck in northern Mexico, authorities said on Mar. 6.

Immigration officials said 64 migrants were found in the freight container, where temperatures reached over 100 degrees (40 Celsius).

The migrants were from Nicaragua, Honduras, Guatemala and Cuba, and included six children. The dead woman was a Nicaraguan citizen.

There might have been more migrants jammed in the vehicle, but authorities said some might have fled. The National Immigration Institute said the truck was found Saturday in the northern border state of Coahuila.

The agency said it “condemns the fact that ‘guides’ and traffickers profit from and endanger the lives of migrants.” It said it would grant humanitarian visas to the migrants, as is often done in Mexico when migrants are considered victims of a crime.

