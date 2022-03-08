Be Remarkable: Selfless senior quick to put others first

BELTON, TX - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Belton, where a selfless senior is quick to put others first, no matter what the weather.

“Bonnie helps us, and she even got out here and shoveled the ice off the snow,” stated Barbra Boedeker, who nominated this week’s winner.

“Barbra wrote a long nomination about you, so we already know a lot about you,” said Danny Daniel from presenting sponsor Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

He was talking to Bonnie Boarders of course, who is quick to tell you she’s a UMHB fan because her granddaughters are currently enrolled there but she won’t tell you about what she does for others. But that’s why she’s this week’s Be Remarkable winner.

“I don’t do it for this but it’s nice to have,” Bonnie said as she was handed a $500 check from Daniel.

Barbra Boedeker and her husband get a lot of help from their neighbor Bonnie in their senior living community, but Barbra estimates she helps almost everyone living in there, even the ones with four legs.

“If those dogs could talk, they would echo my nomination,” said Boedeker.

Bonnie not only walks her neighbors’ dogs, but she also takes out the trash, decorates their porches and drives them to the doctor and grocery store, and she says it comes easy.

If you know a remarkable person, nominate them at kwtx.com/beremarkable.