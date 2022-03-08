El Paso Border agents seize 230 pounds of pork bologna

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A total of 230 pounds of prohibited pork bologna have been seized by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists in two separate incidents at two locations.

The first seizure was made February 25, at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing from a married couple from El Paso, Texas, traveling in separate vehicles.

The first vehicle driven by U.S. citizen man ,23, who presented himself for inspection and gave a negative agriculture declaration to the primary officer.

The vehicle was sent to a secondary inspection where rolls of prohibited pork bologna were discovered hidden in the vehicle.

The driver admitted that his friend paid him to import the bologna. Shortly thereafter, the driver’s wife was sent for a secondary inspection where more bologna was discovered.

A total of 110 pounds of bologna were seized from both travelers.

“People will sometimes make light of these seizures but there is nothing funny about these failed smuggling attempts,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations Hector Mancha. “The importation of unregulated pork products has the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases which can be detrimental to our nation’s agriculture industry.”

The second discovery was made at the Santa Teresa border crossing February 28 when a U.S. citizen resident,59, of Santa Fe, New Mexico presented himself for inspection via vehicle primary lanes.

The driver gave a negative agriculture declaration to the primary officer who sent the vehicle for a secondary inspection.

During a second inspection, CBP Officers identified something in the vehicle’s cargo are which resulted in the discovery of 13 rolls of prohibited pork bologna with a total weight of 120 pounds.

The individuals were issued civil penalties for failure to declare commercial quantities of bologna.

The bologna was seized and destroyed by CBP per USDA regulations.

