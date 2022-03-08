Central Texans and local first responders feel impact of rising gas prices

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Gas prices have risen about 80 cents in just one month here in Central Texas and with President Joe Biden announcing the U.S. is banning all imports of Russian oil and gas, prices are expected to continue to rise.

“Today I’m announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia’s economy,” the president said.

“We are banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy.”

As of Tuesday, the average price of regular unleaded gas in Killeen and Temple is now $3.79. In Waco, it’s $3.80. Across the state, the average is $3.85 according to AAA.

The national average for gas prices has reached an all-time high.

“Since Putin began his military build-up on Ukrainian borders, just since then the price of gas at the pump in America went up 75 cents and with this action, it’s going to go up further,” President Biden said.

In Central Texas, the highest gas prices have ever been was back in July of 2008. For Waco that was set at $3.96, just 16 cents away from the current average.

“We certainly are on track to see record highs of gas prices across the lone star state and we are already seeing it in several spots across the country,” Joshua Zuber, AAA spokesperson, said.

“The supply not being as plentiful as what we saw during the pandemic has caused prices to increase and then when we talk about COVID restrictions easing in a lot of places for travel, we are seeing demand for gas where we were.”

The price increase impacts everyone behind the wheel, including truck drivers and first responders, and local departments asking for support.

Support your local fire departments. We are pay the same amount as you at the pump. Posted by West Shore VFD on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

“It’s not going to impact just us who actually have a budget but a lot of the volunteer fire departments that the only funding they may get is from donations or from the $5,000 they get from the county,” Patty Faulkner, Lacy Lakeview Fire Chief, said.

Faulkner says the gas price increase was not anticipated in initial budgets but crews have to get where they need to.

“I don’t doubt that there would be fire departments that are paying for gas out of their own pocket just so they can go if it comes down to that if all of their budgeted money gets eaten up,” Falkner said.

She says you can expect a lot more fundraising for local volunteer departments.

AAA does have some advice to save some money.

Maintenance on your vehicle can go a long way like making sure your tires are properly inflated.

Avoid heavy traffic areas, try to time stopping and accelerating at stoplights so you can keep momentum, minimize air conditioner use, and try to find the cheapest gas locations.

Gas Buddy has a map to show the cheapest gas prices in your area.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.