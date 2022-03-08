Grab the jackets and the umbrellas!

Get ready for what will likely be a cold and rainy Tuesday in your neighborhood! Everyone has at least a chance of a few isolated sprinkles moving in but more widespread and potentially even heavy showers are expected mid-morning through mid-afternoon near and east of I-35. Today’s precipitation chances are roughly near 70% along I-35, near 50% along and west of Highway 281, and close to 90% along I-45. Scattered showers are expected through 8 AM but rain coverage should more greatly increase from roughly 9 AM through 3 PM. Today’s rain may be fairly widespread but the rain should be mostly light. Some pockets of heavier rain are possible and could potentially contain some isolated sleet pellets mixed in that get dragged to the surface by the heavier precipitation. With rain around our temperatures should mostly only reach the low-to-mid 40s. West of I-35, where rainfall coverage is expected to be lower and light, temperatures could potentially warm into the low 50s if some sunshine returns.

Today’s rainfall gives way to what will likely be a cold and foggy Wednesday morning as temperatures dip into the low 30s. The potential for fog is around Wednesday morning and that COULD mean freezing fog if temperatures get cold enough. Freezing fog is just like regular fog but it could make some roadways slick. If we are to see slick spots early Wednesday, they’d almost all be bridges and overpasses with maybe some sidewalks getting slick too. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies return Wednesday with highs rebounding into the low 60s. We’ll have low 70s Thursday but another big chill arrives Friday.

An early morning cold front Friday morning will drop temperatures likely from the 40s early on into the 30s during the afternoon. In some spots, temperatures could get cold enough to potentially switch precipitation over to a wintry mix of rain/sleet/snow. Again, Friday’s precipitation forecast almost all depends on exactly how cold it gets. I think rain chances are close to 40% with wintry weather chances near around 20%. Afternoon wind chills Friday will potentially dip into the upper teens with near 40 MPH wind gusts. Overnight lows dipping into the mid-20s Saturday morning should get back into the mid-50s during the day with 60s and 70s returning Sunday and through the majority of next week.

