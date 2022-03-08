Growth spurs expansion of historic Central Texas courthouse

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Big changes are in store for the McLennan County Courthouse.

After more than a century, the courthouse is expanding.

“Our population is growing, our economic base is really growing well, so because of the growth we’re looking at plans right now to create some new courtrooms in what used to be the old downtown jail,” said McLennan County Jail Scott Felton. ”We have a need for more courtroom space.”

The county currently has two new courts--recently approved by the Texas Legislature--to make room for: County Court-at-Law No. 3, which opened Sept. 1 and is being run by county-appointed Judge Ryan Luna, and the 474th District Court coming Oct. 1, which will be run by a judge appointed by Governor Greg Abbott.

“The Governor makes that selection, and we definitely want someone who is qualified and can handle that particular type of law,” said Felton.

In addition to the need for more courts, officials say the COVID-19 pandemic amplified the need for more space and better ventilation.

”It’s time to do it,” said Felton. “We had an engineering integrity study of the (old jail) structure, and it’s good,” said Felton. “It would make some fabulous courtrooms to put in there to expand our ability to handle judicial process.”

Finished on March 3, 1902, the McLennan County Courthouse is celebrating its 120th birthday this month.

According to early indications, Felton says the expansion could cost $30 million.

However, he says keeping people incarcerated is also very costly with the jail being one of the county’s top expenses.

“It’s hard to believe, but it could cost us more than that to not have enough room and capacity and judges and personnel to deal with the docket, and so we think it’s the right move to make,” said Felton.

Construction on the old jail has already started.

Felton says there’s still a lot to do and funding to figure out, but they’re looking at completion in 2024.

“It will take a good while to design it, probably a year or so, and then construction is probably 1.5 to 2 years,” said Felton.

